Flexible Foam Market Size, Analysis: Ready To Fly On High Growth Trends | Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Recticel NV

Flexible foam is used for cushioning in a variety of consumer goods and commercial products such as footwear, furniture, automotive interiors, and packaging, textile, carpet cushions & underlay, and bedding. It can be created in almost any variety of shapes and firmness. It offers superior impact resistance, enhanced resilience, and high strength to weight ratio, which make it durable, supportive, and comfortable.

The global flexible foam market was valued at $44.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $61.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Flexible foams are extensively applicable in in HVAC components, seating, headrests, arm rests, interior panels & skins, headliners, car & truck fenders, truck beds, and support rings for run-flat tires, owing to their high design flexibility, superior strength, and weightlessness. Ongoing developments in polyurethane flexible foam technology has led to its increased application in the automotive industry, which is anticipated to significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market.

The need for microporous insulation materials from the oil & gas sector and the expansion of the construction and automotive industries are anticipated to drive the growth of the flexible foam market during the forecast period.



The global flexible foam market is segmented into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into polyurethane (PU) foam, polyethylene (PE) foam, polypropylene (PP) foam, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), and others. On the basis of application, it is differentiated into furniture & bedding, transportation, packaging, construction, and consumer goods. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players operating in the global market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, INOAC Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Recticel NV, The Woodbridge Group, and Rogers Corporation.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

COVID-19 has uneven impact on the global flexible foam market. The hardest hit end markets due to COVID-19 outbreak include construction, transportation, furniture, and other consumer product sectors across the globe. These sectors registered significant decrease in the demand for flexible foam and other plastics. The demand of flexible foam is expected to decline with 3% in FY2020 as compared to FY2019.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Polyurethane (PU) Foam

– Polyethylene (PE) Foam

– Polypropylene (PP) Foam

– Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

– Others

By Application

– Furniture & Bedding

– Transportation

– Packaging

– Construction

– Consumer Goods

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Africa

? Saudi Arabia

? Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– BASF SE

– Covestro AG

– Huntsman Corporation

– INOAC Corporation

– Recticel NV

– Rogers Corporation

– Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

– The Dow Chemical Company

– The Woodbridge Group

– Ube Industries, Ltd.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

