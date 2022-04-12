North America Liquid Packaging Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Goglio S.p.A., MONDI Plc

Liquid packaging is used for protecting and increasing the shelf life of liquid and semi-liquid products. It seals the contents from factors such as pollution, physical damage, and sunlight; thereby, making it easier for transportation and storage. Liquid packaging is designed in two basic forms, which include rigid and flexible. Rigid packaging is an old concept that includes various types of bottles and containers. Rigid liquid packaging is the most-widely used packaging type of liquid packaging. It includes cartons, paperboard, glass, cans, plastics, and PET bottles. They are widely used to pack liquid products such as water, carbonated drinks, alcohol, beverages, dairy products, and others. Flexible packaging includes packaging films, various types of cartons, stand-up pouches, bag-in-box, and sachets.

The North America Liquid Packaging market was valued at $93.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $137.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027

Presently, the NA liquid packaging market is driven by the food & beverages and FMCG industries. These two markets have witnessed significant growth due to the e-commerce boom in the North America region, mainly in the U.S. In order to cater to this e-commerce surge, major liquid packaging players have set up design labs, so as to smoothen collaboration with food & beverage as well as food delivery chains. Hence, due to its extensive applications in the food & beverage, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industries, expansion of either of these industry verticals impacts the NA liquid packaging market growth. Furthermore, increase in population increases the demand for beverage products. As a result, beverage companies have to step up their production, while retailers require to keep products for longer periods of time. Liquid packaging such as a carton or packaging film increases the shelf life of food products like milk and juice.

However, government policies regarding disposal and recyclability of plastics is a major threat to the NA liquid packaging market. Moreover, stringent government quality standards for the use of plastics in the food & beverage industry are expected to restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in focus toward the development of 100% recyclable liquid packaging solutions; thereby, increasing the sustainability of liquid packaging will prove to be beneficial for the growth of the liquid packaging market during the forecast period. Use of nanoparticles (NPs) in food packaging applications will be a breakthrough in liquid packaging technology. Presently, the wide scale adoption of NPs is being prevented by limited data on its toxicological effects.



The NA liquid packaging market is segmented on the basis of resin type, packaging type, technology, and end user. Based on resin type, the NA liquid packaging market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. On the basis of packaging type, the NA liquid packaging market is divided into flexible and rigid packaging. The report also provides information about the packaging formats such as bag-in-box and stand-up pouches. Based on technology, the NA liquid packaging market is segmented into aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding, and form fill seal technology.

The end users of liquid packaging include food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, household care, industrial, and others. By country, the report covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Major liquid packaging players operating in North America are Amcor Limited, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A., MONDI Plc, ProAmpac, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Tetra Laval.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

– Impact of COVID-19 on the North America liquid packaging market

o North America has been one of the worst affected regions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

o Due to lockdown measures and travel restrictions in North American countries, the tourism and the hotel industry declined, thereby, hampering the food & beverage sector. This, in turn, impacted the liquid packaging market.

o On the contrary, an increase in local demand for food & beverages will continue to drive the liquid packaging market. There has been a significant increase in the sales of sauces, dressings, and food condiments segments.

o In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 causing virus, the demand for sanitizer, hand washes, and liquid detergents has sky rocketed post March 2019. In fact, according to the press released by Berry Global, the need for hand sanitizers has quadrupled and witnessed an increase in the overall growth of 16x from December 2019 to March 2020. This has increased the demand for sanitizer bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches. In addition, it also increased the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage such as Sodium Hypochlorite, which is a main disinfectant.

o Hence, the liquid packaging market got impacted in both positive as well as negative way.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Resin

– Polyethylene

– Polypropylene

– Polyethylene Terephthalate

– Others

– By Packaging Type

– Flexible

– Rigid



– By Technology

– Aseptic Liquid Packaging

– Blow Molding

– Form Fill Seal

– By End User

– Food & Beverage

– Personal Care

– Pharmaceutical

– Household Care

– Industrial

– Others



– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

