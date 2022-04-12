Vietnam Fertilizer Market Impressive Gains By 2021-2030 | Yara Vietnam, Baconco

Fertilizer plays a major role in agriculture. It provides fundamental crop nutrients that help improve quality and yield of the crops. The basic nutrients necessary for the plant’s development are nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium. An appropriate balance of each of the nutrients is essential to increase their effectiveness.

The Vietnam fertilizer market was valued at $4.5billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The factors contributing toward the growth of the Vietnam fertilizer market includerise in demand for organic fertilizers, rigorous agriculture practices for improving the yield and quality of crops, and others. However, the factors such as the US-China trade war influence on Vietnam’s global trade and the export of agricultural products; negative effects of a worldwide economic slowdown in 2019, leading to the decrease in agricultural demand; extreme weather changes; and a sharp fall in prices of farm products, causing significant damage to the agricultural sector hampered the market growth in 2019 and are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period too. This affected fertilizer manufacturers and resulted in poor business performance and loss, and notable drops in stock market value compared to the previous period. On the contrary,rise intrend of organic agriculture and government support for the same booststhe demand for organic fertilizer, which is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application (crop type), nutrient content, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into organic and inorganic. By form, the market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. Various applications (crop type) studied in the market include crop-based and non-crop-based. On the basis of nutrient content, the market is divided into organic and inorganic. Region wise, the Vietnam fertilizer market is analyzed across Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Organic

o Pure Organic Fertilizers

o Microbiological Fertilizers

o Bio Organic Fertilizers

o Mineral Organic Fertilizers

– Inorganic

o Nitrogen

o Phosphorous

o Potassium

o NPK

By Form

– Organic

– Inorganic



By Application (Crop Type)

– Crop-Based

o Cereals &Grains

o Pulses &Oilseeds

o Fruits &Vegetables

– Non-Crop-Based

o Turf &Ornamentals

o Others

By Nutrient Content

– Organic

o Presence of Organic Substances is More Than 60%

o Presence of Organic Substances from 40% to 60%

o Presence of Organic Substances is from 20% to 40%

– Inorganic

o Presence of Inorganic Substances up to 60%

o Presence of Inorganic Substances from 40% to 60%

o Presence of Inorganic Substance from 20% to 40%

o Others

By Region

– Northern Vietnam

– Central Vietnam

– Southern Vietnam

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Agricultural Products and Materials Joint Stock Company

– Baconco

– DUC Giang Chemicals Group

– General Materials and Biochemical Fertilizer Joint Stock Company

– Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company (JVF)

– SongGianhCorporation (SongGianh)

– Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem)

– Vedan Vietnam Enterprise Corp.,Ltd.

– Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam or PVN)

– Yara Vietnam

The other players in the value chain includeFive Star International Group, Que Lam Group, Ha Bac Nitrogen Fertilizers and Chemical Company, and others.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

