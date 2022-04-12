Potting is the process of filling an electronics assembly or component with solid compounds to protect them from the surrounding environment. Potting compounds are widely used to insulate electronic devices and protect them from moisture. Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment. Silicone, epoxy, polyurethane, and others are widely used as potting materials. Silicone polymers have a wide operating temperature range; exhibit excellent electrical properties, hardness range, good chemical, humidity, & water resistance, and offers ease-of-use.

The demand for silicone potting compounds is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the boom in the electronics industry.

The global silicone potting compounds market was valued at $931.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,247.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1127

In addition, growing need to shield sensitive components from extreme environments used in end use industries such as automotive, computing, communications, and others is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for potting compounds is expected to increase further in the coming years on account of the associated benefits such as minimal shrinkage, high process efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The global silicone potting compounds market is segmented on the basis of curing technique, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of curing technique, the market is classified into UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing. The application areas of the this industry are surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others. The end users of the market are electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the industry include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow Silicon Corporation, Novagard Solutions, LORD Corporation, ELANTAS GmbH, Master Bond Inc., MG Chemicals, and Dymax Corporation. These players have adopted product launch, acquisition, and business expansion as their key strategies to increase their market shares.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1127



COVID-19 scenario analysis:

– Transportation restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 outbreak lead to reduced factory output, and disturbed supply chains reduced significant percentage from global economic growth; thus, negatively affecting the market growth.

– Extended lockdown slowed down the production of silicon potting products due to limited resources and longer lead time to replenish raw materials.

– In addition, large dependency on Chinese exports for various silicon metals will further influence the market growth. For instance, China is the highest exporter of silicon and silica across the globe, and limited production in China increased the supply demand gap and material price.

– Furthermore, due to social distancing norms during COVID-19, manufacturing firms are working with limited workforce; thus, negatively impacting the production process.

– However, implementation of IOT and automation may reduce the need of labors wherever possible and increase operational efficiency. The automated packaging involving smart robots can reduce the workers on shop floors; thus, maintaining social distancing norms

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the global silicone potting compounds market.

– In-depth analysis of the key segments of the market is provided in the report for the period of 2019 to 2027.

– Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of silicone potting compounds assists in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is included in the study.

– Extensive analysis of the silicone potting compounds market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– Key market players are profiled and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to get a competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Curing Technique

o UV Curing

o Thermal Curing

o Room Temperature Curing

– By Application

o Capacitors

o Transformers

o Cable Joints

o Industrial Magnets

o Solenoids

o Others

o Surface Mount Packages

o Beam Bonded Components

o Memory Devices & Microprocessors

o Others



Request full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1127

– By End User

o Electronics

o Aerospace

o Automotive

o Industrial

o Others

– By Geography

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

? Others

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? Others

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Korea

? Australia

? Others

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Others

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1127

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

Why Buy This Report?

The report presents the current plans of action and systems to carry out new changes in the plans of action to match the latest things and requests.

The report subtleties the vital monetary signs of the Market.

The report examinations the development drifts and assesses patterns specifically portions.

The report analyzes exhibitions of the market fragments opposite other market portions.

Monetary execution of the organizations shows shivery as well as overwhelming the nearby business sectors is inspected in the report.

The report decides section hindrances and answers for enter the market.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1127

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com