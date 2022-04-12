India Disposable Protective Clothing Market To See Huge Growth By 2030 | LakeLand Gloves and Safety Apparel

Disposable protective clothing is intended to prevent injury or damage to the person working in and around the hazard. Increase in number of serious injuries and accidents is leading to fatalities at the workplace. The governments all over the globe has made it mandatory for the workers to wear protective clothing for their safety. Workers working in different industries require different type of protective clothing, such as chemical resistant, electrical arc resistant, and bullet proof. At each and every workplace government has set up certain standards for the safety of the workers, which also includes the use of personal protective equipment.

The India disposable protective clothing market was valued at $448.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,426.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

There is an increase in awareness regarding safety among the workers due to rapidly growing industrialization. Furthermore, rise in industrial complex processes and hazardous environment fuel the demand for disposable protective clothing. Various end-user industries such as building & construction and oil & gas are now utilizing protective clothing as a safety measure against hazardous working environment. For example, workers in oil & gas industry are exposed to fire, explosion, and harmful chemicals.

Therefore, this industry is utilizing protective clothing to protect them. Growth in industrialization fuels the demand for protective clothing; thereby, boosting the growth of the disposable protective clothing market. The high price of disposable protective clothing is one of the major factors that affect the growth of the India disposable protective clothing market. Protective clothing involves high costs of manufacturing due to the use of high-performance fabrics as well as multiple test methods and standards.

Based on material type, the India disposable protective clothing market report is analyzed across polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, and other types of materials. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into body suit, jacket, cap, and gloves. Moreover, based on application, the India disposable protective clothing market is classified into thermal, mechanical, radiation, chemical, and others. The report also focuses on the use of disposable protective clothing in several industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, defense, and others.

The key players operating in the India disposable protective clothing market include LakeLand Gloves and Safety Apparel Pvt. Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd, GPC Medical Limited, Mallcom (India) Ltd, Looms, Amaryllis Healthcare, Sure Safety (India) Limited, Sai Safety & Works, and ULTITEC.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Polyethylene

– Polypropylene

– Polyester

– Others

By Product

– Body Suit

– Jacket

– Cap

– Gloves

By Application

– Thermal

– Mechanical

– Chemical

– Radiation

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Manufacturing

– Oil & Gas

– Healthcare

– Defense

– Others

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

