Armor materials, used as protective clothing, provides protection against any impact of projectiles or other weapons. Advanced ceramics are widely used to produce lightweight body armors which are effective against bullets. The armor made of advanced fiber absorbs the impact of bullets by dispersing the energy across a large area of the armor.

The global armor materials market size was valued at $10.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing preference of composite materials in mobile military equipment, such as tanks and large ships, will positively impact the market growth. Composite materials with multiple layers provide protection against heavy and explosive projectiles. Additionally, the lightweight composite material made of S-2 Glass fibers and phenolic resin offer significant protection for high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles. Growing application of titanium alloys in airframe armor composite is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, growing preference of lightweight armor materials such as Kevlar aramid fibers and ceramics materials over conventional steel metal alloys will further enhance the market growth. Aramid materials are highly rigid and provide enhanced protection against low and medium range ballistic threats. However, simple fiber-based composite armors are not effective against multiple ballistic and blast threats. Furthermore, limited application of multi layered composite material due to large weight and high cost is expected to hinder the market growth.



The armor materials market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, it is divided into metals and alloys, ceramics, composites, para-aramid fibers, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), fiberglass, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into vehicle, aerospace, body, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with country level analysis of each region.

Major players have adopted product launch, collaboration, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include DuPont, DSM, Honeywell International Inc., Saint-Gobain, 3M, KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV., SAAB AB, and ATI.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

– This global armor materials market is expected to witness temporary downfall in the market demand. This is attributed to stringent regulations imposed to maintain social distancing and extended lockdown.

– Manufacturers are operating at a limited production capacity and limitation of active labor force lead to further reduction of production capacity.

– In many nations, the defense equipment, including armors, weapons, and vehicles are imported from other countries. However, in the midst of the pandemic, due to the restrictions on cross border imports, the supply chain is completely disrupted.

– Moreover, the upstream and downstream channel of the manufacturers have been affected due to restrictions on movement, and implementation of nationwide lockdown.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The global armor materials market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

– Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global armor materials market forecast for the period 2020-2027.

– The report outlines the current global armor materials market trends and future estimations of the global armor materials market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, and global armor materials market opportunity and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Material Type

– Metals & Alloys

– Ceramics

– Composites

– Para-Aramid Fibers

– Ultra-high-molecular-weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

– Fiberglass

– Others

– By Application

– Vehicle

– Aerospace

– Body

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Rest of LAMEA

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

