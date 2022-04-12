GPS Tracking Device Market Growth | Industry Trends –Advancements in technology | Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (China), Spy tech, Inc. (U.S)

The Global GPS Tracking Device Market is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by the end of the year 2025. As per the market study, the GPS Tracking Device industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Segmentation Overview of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market

The global GPS tracking device market has been segmented on the basis of end-users, type, and components. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

The Type Segment of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Advance Tracker

Standalone Tracker

Covert GPS Tracker

Others

The Component Segment of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Real-Time GPS Trackers

Personal GPS Trackers

GPS Loggers

Others

The End-User Segment of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Automotive and aerospace

Hospitality

Industrial

Healthcare

Government and defense

Retail

Transportation=Education

Others

Geographical Overview of the GlobalGPS Tracking Device Market

The global GPS tracking device market is segmented on the basis of various geographical regions, such as:

North America (Canada, U.S. and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Insights of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market

The company profile section of the research report of the global GPS tracking devices market offers real-time market analysis through various sub-sections that include company overview, product portfolio, financial performance, business performance and SWOT analysis.

The report includes study of the following companies:

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (China)

Verizon Wireless (U.S)

Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Laipac Technology, Inc. (Canada)

Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada)

Spy tech, Inc. (U.S)

Orbocomm Inc. (US)

Calamp Corp. (US)

Tomtom International Bv (Netherlands)

Atrack Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Research Methodology

This market research report on the global GPS tracking devices market is a comprehensive market evaluation based on wide primary and secondary sources of information. The competitive scenario of the GPS tracking devices market is calculated by considering various factors that impacts the market. The thorough analysis of the of historical data and current trends of the market offers researchers a base to calculate the market size by considering various predictions and estimates. The research report used an analytical triangulation method to study the figures and numbers of the GPS tracking devices market through both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Key Highlights of the Research Study

This market research study provides key insights related to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, market trends, regional outlook, new product launches, and key competitive strategies adopted by market players included in the report of the global GPS tracking devices market.

The research study profiles key market players of the global GPS tracking devices market on the basis of various parameters that include company overview, key developments, financial performance, competitive strategies, product portfolio, distribution strategies and geographical presence.

The market research report on the global GPS tracking devices market include study on various stakeholders present in the industry including suppliers, distributors, product manufacturers and investors, financial analysts, new entrants and research and consulting firms involved in the GPS tracking devices industry.

The key insights from the research report allow management authorities and marketers of companies to involve in key decision making considering the various factors such as marketing tactics, market expansion, technological up-gradation, governmental initiatives and future product launches among others.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

