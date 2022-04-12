Potting Compound Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2030 | Master Bond, Inc., MG Chemicals  

Potting compounds are used as encapsulants to protect from water, dust, voltage discharge, vibration, and physical damage. Potting material is introduced during the electronic assembly and offers excellent adhesive properties; hence, they are extremely difficult to remove once they are placed in the desired place as they permanently stick to the surface, which makes rework impossible. Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment.

The perfectly suitable properties of potting compound for electronic applications is driving the growth of the potting compound market globally. In addition, increased consumer electronic industry output and trend for miniaturization fuels the growth of the global potting compound market during the forecast period.

The global potting compound market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

However, improper selection of potting resins for various applications is expected to restrain the market growth during the analyzed timeframe. Gradual adoption of two component polyurethane potting compounds by the end users across the globe is expected to create the opportunity for the key players in the global potting compound market in the upcoming years. The global potting compounds market is segmented into resin type, curing technology, application, end user, and region. Depending on resin type, the market is categorized into polyurethane, silicone, epoxy, polyester, polyolefin, polyamide, and others. On the basis of curing technology, it is bifurcated into UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing.

As per application, it is classified into electrical and electronics. Furthermore, the electrical applications is sub-segmented into surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, and others. Similarly, the electronics application segment is further sub-classified into capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others. By end user, the market is fragmented into electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin Type

– Epoxy

– Polyurethane

– Silicone

– Polyester

– Polyamide

– Polyolefin

– Acrylics

By Curing Technology

– UV Curing

– Thermal Curing

– Room Temperature Curing

By Application

– Electrical

o Surface Mount Packages

o Beam Bonded Components

o Memory Devices & Microprocessors

o Others

– Electronics

o Capacitors

o Transformers

o Cable Joints

o Industrial Magnets

o Solenoids

o Others

By End User

– Electronics

– Aerospace

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Altana AG

– Aremco Products, Inc.

– Dow, Inc.

– Dymax Corporation

– Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

– Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Huntsman International LLC

– Lord Corporation

– Master Bond, Inc.

– MG Chemicals

– RBC Industries, Inc.

– Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

– Wacker Chemie AG

– Wevo-Chemie GmbH

– 3M

Other players operating and analyzed in the potting compound market are Epic Resins, Intertronics, Electrolube, ACC Silicones Ltd., EFI Polymers, and others.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

