Fragrance ingredients are natural and synthetic substances, which when added to products give them desired smell. They are used extensively in products such as detergents, cosmetics, soaps, toiletries and so on. Ingredients for fragrances are generally extracted from natural or petroleum raw materials and are used widely in personal care and other consumer goods.

The global fragrance ingredients market was valued at $13.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in demand for natural fragrances and customer inclination toward aromatic cosmetics and personal care products fuel the global fragrance ingredients market growth. Growth in customer base, continuous product development, and rise in demand for air fresheners such as aerosol sprays, air purifiers, and car fresheners are expected to propel the global market growth. Growth in value and rise in knowledge of aromatherapy, owing to improved quality of living. Moreover, increase in use of fragrance ingredients in home products such as perfume sticks and candles fuel the global demand for fragrance ingredients. Technological developments and rise in preference for natural fragrances indicate significant market growth. The global economy has a positive effect on the market, owing to globalization and urbanization and growth in disposable income of middle class. Huge capital investments are required for R&D projects, increase in manufacturing costs and rise in health issues such as allergies and skin problems are expected to hamper the demand of fragrance ingredients.



The global fragrance ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into natural ingredients and synthetic ingredients. By application, it is divided into hair care, personal care, fabric care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FRAGRANCE INGREDIENTS MARKET

– COVID-19 has spread across the globe and affected almost all aspects of life.

– Some major economies that have suffered severely from the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.

– There is an uneven impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the fragrance ingredients market, owing to the implementation of lockdowns worldwide to halt spreading of the virus. This resulted in shutting off of almost all operations, manufacturing, and distribution of all industries.

– This has resulted in decrease in demand for cosmetic products from beauty shop which, in turn, has led to sluggish growth of the market.

– Increase in demand for personal care & cosmetic products (sanitizers, soaps, and disinfectants) and other home cleaning chemicals boosts growth of the fragrance ingredients market, which in turn, tends to overcome the effects of COVID-19 on this sector.

– Numerous beauty manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and allies along the value chain are affected by the pandemic, owing to travel restrictions and slow export-import activities. Moreover, revenue of retailers and salons & spas is also hampered by the virus spread.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

? Natural Ingredients

? Synthetic Ingredients

– By Application

? Hair care

? Personal Care

? Fabric care

? Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fermenich International SA

– Fine Fragrances Private Limited

– Givaudan SA

– International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

– Kalpsutra chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

– Mane SA

– S H Kelkar and Company Limited

– Symrise

– Takasago International Corporation

– Treatt

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

