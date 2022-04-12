Synthetic Rubber Market Is Active Approaching

The global synthetic rubber market was valued at USD 21.8 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 32.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.
The significant factors are the growing demand for synthetic rubber as a cost-effective alternative to natural rubber.
Major market player included in this report are:
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
China Petrochemical Corporation
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Kumho Petrochemical
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Sinopec
DuPont
The Dow Chemical
Trinseo
Zeon Corporation
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
SIBUR
LG Chemical
LANXESS
JSR Corporation
SABIC
Denka Company Ltd
Asahi Kasei Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR)
Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)
Styrene block copolymer (SBC)
Ethylene-propylene-diene rubber (EPDM)
Butyl rubber (IIR)
Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (NBR)
By Application
Tire
Non-tire Automotive
Footwear
Industrial Goods
Consumer Goods
Textile
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Synthetic Rubber Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
