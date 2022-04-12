3D Concrete Printing Market May Set New Growth Story

The global 3D concrete printing market size was valued at USD 40.3 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 102.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

3D Concrete Printing Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Rising demand for complicated mechanisms at reasonable prices, rapid urbanization and increasing investment in new construction projects across regions can fuel the growth of the global market. Companies are investing in more advanced 3D concrete printing devices that can produce large concrete buildings such as lintels, walls and roofs. Moreover, the growing building activities are increasing business growth in the developing economies at a considerable rate.

Major market player included in this report are:

DUS Architects

Cybe Construction

UNIVERSE ARCHITECTURE BV

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun)

Sika AG

Rohaco

Imprimere

Skanska

Fosters + Partners

Acciona S.A.

WinSun Global

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim

Balfour Beatty

Apis Cor

Carilliom Plc

Betabram

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Printing services

Materials

By Technique

Extrusion-based

Powder-based

By End-User

Building

Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

