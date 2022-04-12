Sego Will Commence a Drill Program on April 15, 2022 in the Southern Gold Zone at the Miner Mountain Project, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022 - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of a drill program at the Southern Gold Zone of the Miner Mountain Porphyry Copper-Gold project near Princeton, BC. The drill program will test the northern and western expansion of the Southern Gold Zone and will test for the potential of deeper porphyry copper-gold mineralization indicated by historical geophysical anomalies (Figure 1).









Figure 1. Proposed drill green or red collars will be inclined 50° to the south-southeast. They include the ~500 m deep DDH 59 (red collar) and several proposed holes off the western potential extension of the Southern Gold Zone.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/120013_2105640fb4ba1951_002full.jpg



The first proposed drill hole (DDH-59) inclined at 50° will penetrate to a depth of 400 to 500 m (Figure 2) and will target two zones. The first ~150 m of the hole is anticipated to intersect the northern and deeper margin of the Southern Gold Zone while crossing a shallow chargeability anomaly spatially related to the gold mineralization. The deeper portion of the hole, from between 250 to 500 m will test overlapping strong induced polarized chargeability and magnetic anomalies. A Quantec Titan 24 Survey Data collected in 2009 has recently been re-processed (ie inverted data) to improve the location of the chargeability anomalies in space. There are no geological indications at surface to cause these deep anomalies, however, drilling to this depth could intersect an unexposed porphyry copper-gold zone situated well below the Southern Gold Zone mineralization (Figure 2).







Figure 2. Cross section shows the shallow DDH 50 and 52 and related gold histograms and, more important, the planned ~500 m long DDH 59 to test the deep chargeability anomaly.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/120013_2105640fb4ba1951_003full.jpg



The 2021 drill program results of the South Gold Zone are summarized in Figure 3 (see News Release, January 31, 2022). Results in DDH50 averaged 0.88 gpt Au over 94 m and DDH52 averaged 0.79 gpt Au over 74 m (Figure 3).



Several planned holes in the western side of the Southern Gold Zone will explore over a 100 to 150 m extension of the gold mineralization (Figures 1 and 3). If results from DDH-59 confirm the potential for copper-gold mineralization these western holes will be extended from ~125 m depths to several hundred metres.









Figure 3. Simplified geology map with all 2021 drill results highlighted in the yellow boxes, mineralized zone (red) and proposed 2022 drill holes A-C in the target area (pink); figures can be seen at www.segoresources.com with the entire news release.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/120013_2105640fb4ba1951_004full.jpg



The Miner Mountain Project combines alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization in the Cuba and other zones and the unusual gold mineralization in the Southern Gold Zone. The Cuba Zone mineralization and alteration suggest a shallow expression of an alkalic porphyry copper-gold deposit and require additional deep drilling. The Southern Gold Zone contains elevated Au but low Cu values which may represent the outer and shallower mineralized portion of a deeper porphyry copper-gold target that is not exposed.



This news release was reviewed and approved by Ron Britten, Ph.D., P.Eng., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.



About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.



For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO (604) 682-2933



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.