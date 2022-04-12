Alexa
Hurricanes beat Moana Pasifika 53-12 in Super Rugby Pacific

By Associated Press
2022/04/12 20:26
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Hurricanes scored eight tries to two to overrun Moana Pasifika 53-12 in a catch-up match in Super Rugby Pacific on Tuesday.

Moana Pasifika had three early matches postponed due to COVID-19 and have twice had to play three matches in eight days to make up. The toll of that schedule showed as the Hurricanes ran away with the match after leading 22-5 at halftime.

Moana Pasifika beat the Hurricanes 24-19 in their first meeting of the season but were not able to repeat that performance against a more clinical Hurricanes team.

Alex Fidow scored the Hurricanes’ first try after only two minutes but Moana Pasifika hit back with a try to Michael Curry.

Blake Gibson and Wes Goosen scored tries within six minutes of each other to boost the Hurricanes’ lead at halftime.

The Hurricanes also started the second half strongly with tries in the first eight minutes to Kianu Kereru-Symes and scrumhalf T.J. Perenara. Perenara’s try was his 53rd in Super Rugby, placing him joint third on the all-time try-scoring list.

Gibson added a second and Pasilio Tosi and captain Reed Princep also touched down in a dominant second spell while Moana Pasifika scored a second through Alex McRobbie.

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

