Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/04/12 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 12, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Windy;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;15;85%;80%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;38;26;Very hot;39;26;NE;8;25%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy and cooler;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;NE;10;30%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler;20;13;Rain tapering off;15;12;SW;16;72%;99%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;20;11;An afternoon shower;16;8;W;12;75%;61%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;6;0;S;4;62%;0%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warmer;30;17;Hot;33;17;WNW;14;28%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;18;4;High clouds, breezy;16;2;E;25;49%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;26;20;Sun and some clouds;25;14;S;21;76%;26%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;18;9;NNE;10;55%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;16;Cloudy and breezy;20;13;SSW;24;75%;26%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy, not as warm;27;14;Hazy sunshine;29;14;NW;19;22%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;7;73%;59%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;33;23;S;12;53%;13%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;S;12;50%;6%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;16;13;A little rain, windy;16;12;NE;30;83%;87%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;19;8;Partly sunny;19;6;ENE;16;24%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, milder;19;4;Mostly sunny;18;4;NE;9;46%;0%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;15;5;Periods of sun, mild;20;7;S;13;57%;90%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;20;11;Cloudy;21;11;ESE;9;61%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;SW;7;76%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;16;5;Breezy in the a.m.;18;5;ESE;21;41%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, mild;19;10;An afternoon shower;17;8;NW;6;81%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;13;2;Plenty of sun;15;2;SE;10;46%;4%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;16;1;Partly sunny;17;1;E;10;50%;0%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;22;7;Sunny;20;7;S;9;59%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;NE;10;42%;77%;12

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;24;15;Cloudy and cooler;18;12;NNE;21;67%;97%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;22;13;Episodes of sunshine;25;13;NNE;17;37%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Low clouds;22;16;SSE;17;78%;26%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;Variable cloudiness;32;20;ESE;5;48%;9%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;28;A t-storm around;34;29;S;13;81%;50%;7

Chicago, United States;Becoming cloudy;19;16;A severe t-storm;20;5;WNW;23;67%;97%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;33;26;A couple of t-storms;29;25;S;12;81%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;9;3;A couple of showers;11;4;WSW;18;72%;91%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;24;19;Clouds and sun;25;19;NNW;20;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;26;20;Partly sunny;28;11;NE;22;42%;11%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;32;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;S;16;84%;65%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;39;26;Hazy and hot;40;25;W;8;17%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Cooler;13;-3;Breezy and chilly;6;-4;NW;21;37%;23%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning sunny;32;26;Partly sunny, warmer;39;26;SSW;16;55%;12%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;24;A downpour;31;25;S;7;71%;88%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Sprinkles, warmer;16;6;SSW;13;79%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;NE;12;30%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;18;13;Periods of sun;19;14;WSW;21;69%;3%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds may break;29;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;5;68%;10%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;24;16;A stray thunderstorm;25;17;NE;9;72%;64%;9

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;Some sun;32;22;SSE;16;50%;29%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;8;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;1;WNW;12;71%;27%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSW;10;58%;66%;13

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;30;22;Brief a.m. showers;29;21;WSW;11;74%;88%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;A shower in spots;29;22;ENE;23;58%;59%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;38;24;Increasing clouds;38;25;SSE;9;27%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;36;22;Warm with some sun;33;20;N;17;33%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;11;3;More clouds than sun;14;3;E;9;64%;26%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Showers around;32;25;NNE;10;70%;89%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot this morning;36;26;Sunny;32;26;NNW;14;55%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;19;11;Partial sunshine;22;11;W;10;61%;27%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;11;A stray t-shower;21;11;N;9;39%;41%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;32;25;Hazy sun;35;25;W;18;52%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;Humid with a t-storm;28;17;SE;10;71%;80%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;27;Hazy sun and warm;40;27;NNW;14;13%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy;11;6;A passing shower;9;4;N;22;52%;80%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;A couple of showers;30;25;ENE;30;61%;85%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;9;75%;79%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;29;Hazy sunshine;34;29;SSW;18;59%;4%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NW;8;69%;67%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;15;0;Mostly sunny, mild;15;2;NE;12;32%;5%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;10;71%;56%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;16;Partly sunny;20;16;SSE;12;79%;13%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;17;12;Partial sunshine;19;12;NNW;16;67%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;19;9;Sprinkles;18;9;WSW;14;68%;81%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;SSE;11;33%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SSW;11;75%;74%;9

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;14;7;A couple of showers;19;10;NE;9;60%;86%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;27;A downpour;34;28;W;20;66%;97%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NE;7;82%;94%;10

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;A stray t-shower;31;26;SW;11;66%;65%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;17;11;Clouds and sunshine;20;11;SW;13;67%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;13;Mostly cloudy;27;15;NNW;10;32%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;26;25;Clouds and sun;28;25;E;21;54%;26%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Showers around;10;1;Partly sunny;12;-1;N;14;56%;2%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;34;26;Partly sunny;34;26;SSE;14;61%;9%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;20;14;Partly sunny;18;12;SSE;15;54%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;15;4;Showers around;13;6;NE;4;63%;97%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, not as cool;11;2;Rain and drizzle;6;3;N;15;83%;88%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;NW;16;53%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;29;16;A t-storm around;27;17;N;14;56%;88%;10

New York, United States;Warmer;22;11;Clouds and sunshine;20;15;S;12;47%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;NNE;14;33%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;9;-3;Mild with sunshine;10;-1;E;13;61%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;25;17;Clearing;27;16;NNE;10;58%;68%;6

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;10;2;Cooler with rain;5;3;N;8;78%;99%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy;16;3;Cooler with showers;11;7;ENE;15;73%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;A shower;31;26;E;17;69%;88%;8

Panama City, Panama;Clearing, a t-shower;33;25;A thundershower;32;25;NW;11;77%;92%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;14;74%;82%;4

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;12;An afternoon shower;18;9;NNW;5;78%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;25;14;Sunny and nice;24;16;ESE;16;58%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;27;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;SSW;10;59%;33%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;15;74%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;33;21;A couple of showers;33;20;E;10;58%;88%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder with some sun;17;2;Partly sunny, mild;21;5;SE;10;51%;4%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, not as warm;20;10;High clouds;18;8;ENE;16;47%;12%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;20;11;A little rain;21;11;SW;13;64%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny;19;9;N;10;76%;26%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;NE;10;70%;70%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;8;3;Mostly cloudy;8;5;E;17;65%;81%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;9;0;Partly sunny;11;5;SE;4;60%;16%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;32;24;N;11;70%;76%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;39;25;Some sun, very hot;39;25;ENE;9;10%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;19;5;Partly sunny;22;6;NNE;9;59%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;8;-1;Partly sunny;9;0;W;12;68%;13%;4

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;14;8;Clouds and sun, cool;15;10;SSW;17;57%;83%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thundershower;30;19;A t-shower, humid;30;19;ENE;15;68%;84%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;ESE;25;64%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thundershower;25;19;Clearing, a t-shower;25;19;SW;9;84%;82%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Partly sunny;27;14;SE;10;16%;27%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;21;7;Sunny and nice;26;7;SSW;6;28%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;21;A couple of showers;29;20;N;10;82%;91%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Morning showers;16;8;Partly sunny;19;9;NNW;11;72%;26%;4

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;9;2;Rain and drizzle;10;1;NE;9;59%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and very warm;26;12;A little a.m. rain;14;10;ENE;14;61%;95%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;33;18;Afternoon downpours;23;16;NNW;20;82%;98%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;WNW;9;72%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and warmer;14;1;Mostly sunny;16;1;SE;9;47%;1%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;24;59%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;11;-1;A couple of showers;10;1;SSE;11;56%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;22;17;A few showers;20;16;SE;21;70%;93%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;31;21;Very warm and humid;31;22;W;10;61%;66%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;10;-1;Mostly cloudy;8;3;S;8;68%;81%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler this morning;26;15;Sunny and very warm;28;15;NNE;10;37%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;10;4;Windy with a shower;10;2;NW;33;50%;81%;3

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;29;19;Windy in the p.m.;29;16;WSW;21;12%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Areas of low clouds;19;12;Partly sunny;20;14;N;13;53%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;19;3;Partly sunny;21;8;E;8;49%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;High clouds and warm;24;12;ENE;13;70%;81%;4

Toronto, Canada;Not as cool;13;6;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;9;ESE;20;82%;98%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and breezy;23;14;Increasingly windy;25;18;ESE;30;52%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and breezy;24;14;Clearing and breezy;20;15;ESE;25;60%;9%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun, a flurry;4;-7;Cold, an a.m. flurry;1;-10;SW;15;38%;49%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;9;2;Partly sunny;10;2;NE;7;40%;25%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, milder;16;6;Partly sunny;18;10;SE;17;51%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;34;24;Sunny and very hot;39;25;SSE;6;45%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;12;-2;Mostly sunny;14;0;E;8;59%;6%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer with sunshine;11;-1;Mostly sunny;14;3;SE;11;45%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;18;14;Windy;15;12;SSE;44;72%;58%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;37;26;Warm with sunshine;38;27;W;10;45%;5%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;2;Cooler;12;-2;S;11;52%;57%;7

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-12 21:51 GMT+08:00

