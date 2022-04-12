Northern Taiwan man could be fined at least NT$200,000 for breaking home quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man in Keelung City was busted by police on Monday night (April 11) for breaking home quarantine by going out to buy a drink. The fine for such an offense is between NT$200,000 (US$6,800) and NT$1 million.

Keelung police said in a press release issued on Tuesday (April 12) that patrolling officers spotted a scooter rider who appeared to be panicky when he saw them, CNA reported. The officers immediately went to question him and found that he was not supposed to go out as he was undergoing home quarantine.

The man told police he was going out to buy a drink as the weather was hot and he didn’t expect to cross paths with police, per CNA.

Police referred the man’s violation to Keelung City Health Bureau, which will mete out a punishment for the man.

According to the Communicable Disease Control Act, breaking quarantine is punishable by a fine between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million.