Number of hikers allowed on Taiwan’s Mianyue Line trail cut dramatically

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of daily visitors allowed to hike the trail along the deserted Mianyue forest train line (眠月線) on southern Taiwan’s Alishan will be dramatically cut from June 1.

This follows a Forestry Bureau Chiayi Forest District Office decision to decrease the number of daily visitors to the Taiwan Pleione Nature Reserve area from 500 to 350. This is in order to reduce the impact of human waste and garbage.

As the Mianyue Line crosses the Taiwan Pleione Nature Reserve area, trail hikers must apply for permits to enter the zone. Applications for permits will be open from May 1, the office said in a press release on Monday (April 11)

In addition, the Forestry Bureau’s Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office will complete a project to replace the planks on railway bridges Nos. 8 -21 on April 30 to increase safety for hikers, the forest district office said. Seven mountaineering accidents have been recorded along the trail from 2020 to 2021.

The Mianyue Line, which ceased operations as a forest railway after the 921 Earthquake in 1999, eventually became a hiking route. The trail is known for its numerous elevated bridges and primeval landscapes, which have become extremely popular.

For more related information, visit the Taiwan Forest Recreation website or the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area’s Facebook account for fans.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photos)