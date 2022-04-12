Cybersecurity Market Scope and overview, To Witness Renewed Growth Amid the Global COVID-19 Crisis 2030

The global cybersecurity market size was US$ 125.1 billion in 2021. The global cybersecurity market is forecast to grow to US$ 299.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cybersecurity solutions are essential for any organization to detect, monitor, counter, and report cyber threats. Thus, the growing volume of online data will drive the cybersecurity market forward.

The rising deployment of cloud-based platforms will contribute to the growth of the cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the growing trend of IoT, BYOD, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning will bring ample growth opportunities for the cybersecurity market.

Growing cases of cybercrimes will propel the global cybersecurity market forward throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, a growing number of product launches and partnerships will escalate the cybersecurity market growth. For instance, Check Point Software Technologies announced that the company is funding in enhancing the local geofenced cloud capabilities in India. Furthermore, NASSCOM and AICTE inked a pact with Cisco in February 2021. The partnership aims to introduce a virtual internship program focusing on cybersecurity in India.

The lack of cybersecurity professionals may restrict the growth of the global cybersecurity market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a beneficial opportunity for the global cybersecurity market growth. Due to the pandemic, the demand for cybersecurity services surged in order to prevent organizations from data theft. In addition, the sudden hike in the volume of online data of significant shift towards online operations has contributed to the growth of the global cybersecurity market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the growing cases of cyberthreats and favorable policies by governments. Growing cyberattacks in China have prompted the government to boost its defensive capabilities. In addition, the surging online data and growing deployment of cloud-based platforms will contribute to the growth of the global cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

BAE Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

F5 Networks, EMC Corporation

FireEye, Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

Sophos PLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Qualys Inc

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cybersecurity market segmentation focuses on Components, Security, Deployment, End-Use, and Region.

By Components

Solution Threat Intelligence Encryption Data Breaching Unified Threat Management Firewall Security IDP/IDS Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service Others

Services Design and Integration Risk and Threat Assessments Support and Maintenance Others



By Security Type

Network Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By End-Use Industries

BFSI

Medical

Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

