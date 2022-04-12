Data Lakes Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Oracle Corporation, Hitachi, AWS

The global Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Data lakes have become an economical option for many companies rather than an option for data warehousing. Data warehousing involves additional computing of data before entering the warehouse, unlike data lakes. The cost of maintaining a data lake is lower than a data lake owing to the number of operations and space involved in building the database for warehouses.

Major market player included in this report are:

Capegemini

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corp.

Hitachi

SAS Institute

EMC Corporation

Zaloni

Cloudera

Teradata

Atos

AWS

IBM

Temenos

Informatica

Koverse

HPE

Cazena

Infoworks.io

Snowflake

Dremio

TCS

Exacaster

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solutions

Data Discovery

Data Integration and Management

Data Lake Analytics

Data Visualization

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

System Integration and Deployment



By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud



By Organization Size

SME’s

Large Enterprises



By Business Function

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources



By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Energy & Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period –2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Data Lakes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol229

