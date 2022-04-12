Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan health expert reiterates importance of tracking down asymptomatic COVID cases

Chan Chang-chuan says relaxed measures inevitable, advocates children under 12 should be vaccinated too

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/12 18:11
Chan Chang-chuan speaks at a forum. 

Chan Chang-chuan speaks at a forum.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government should be proactive about tracking down asymptomatic COVID-19 cases when more relaxed quarantine rules are introduced, said professor Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權), at the College of Public Health at National Taiwan University (NTU).

Chang also advocated that children under 12 should be vaccinated, in an interview with CMedia on Tuesday (April 12).

The interview coincided with the single-day case count in Taiwan spiking to a new high. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 551 local COVID cases on Tuesday, with 112 imported cases.

Chang advised the quarantine period for overseas arrivals should be shortened and dealt with pragmatically. Chang also warned that COVID will not become a seasonal virus, like the flu, since its infectiousness and the effects of ever-changing SARS-CoV-2 variants remain unknown to scientists.

"We need to exercise caution," Chang added.

In response to calls for the inevitable relaxation of COVID restrictions, Chang supported a high level of vaccination coverage and expanded vaccine availability to children aged under 12. He also urged the unvaccinated elderly aged over 75 to get their shots, saying nearly 50% of this age group have yet to be inoculated.

The prominent public health expert said the government should take a proactive screening approach to COVID. This has been his message since the start of the pandemic and is intended to effectively limit the spread of the virus and coexist with it.
COVID-19
Chan Chang-chuan
public health
vaccine
flu

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s KMT calls for probe into alleged price gouging of COVID-19 rapid test kits
Taiwan’s KMT calls for probe into alleged price gouging of COVID-19 rapid test kits
2022/04/11 16:31
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
2022/04/11 14:14
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
2022/04/09 20:07
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
2022/04/09 17:53
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
2022/04/09 16:26