Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourist in May: Premier

Su Tseng-chang says Taiwan will gradually open up as mild COVID cases continue

  278
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/12 17:35
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government has no plans to open up borders to tourists by May, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Tuesday (April 12).

Responding to a question by Kuomintang Legislator Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) on whether Taiwan will resume tourism next month, Su said there are no such plans at present, CNA reported.

When asked by Fu if the Central Epidemic Command Center would be de-activated by the end of June, Su pointed out that the command center has handled the epidemic very well. However, due to the gradual lifting of restrictions, the number of confirmed cases will inevitably increase.

Fortunately, 99.6% of the confirmed cases are asymptomatic or mild, which does not affect everyday life, Su said, adding that under these circumstances, the government will gradually open up.
Taiwan
Su Tseng-chang
border opening
tourists
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/12 09:21
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
2022/04/11 17:44
Taiwan’s KMT calls for probe into alleged price gouging of COVID-19 rapid test kits
Taiwan’s KMT calls for probe into alleged price gouging of COVID-19 rapid test kits
2022/04/11 16:31
Taiwan cancels plan to retrofit Blackhawk helicopters with nighttime operation capabilities
Taiwan cancels plan to retrofit Blackhawk helicopters with nighttime operation capabilities
2022/04/11 15:47
Civil group tells Taiwan’s ASUS, MSI not to be accomplices of Russia
Civil group tells Taiwan’s ASUS, MSI not to be accomplices of Russia
2022/04/11 14:19

Updated : 2022-04-12 18:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official