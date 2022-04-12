Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourist in May: Premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government has no plans to open up borders to tourists by May, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Tuesday (April 12).

Responding to a question by Kuomintang Legislator Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) on whether Taiwan will resume tourism next month, Su said there are no such plans at present, CNA reported.

When asked by Fu if the Central Epidemic Command Center would be de-activated by the end of June, Su pointed out that the command center has handled the epidemic very well. However, due to the gradual lifting of restrictions, the number of confirmed cases will inevitably increase.

Fortunately, 99.6% of the confirmed cases are asymptomatic or mild, which does not affect everyday life, Su said, adding that under these circumstances, the government will gradually open up.