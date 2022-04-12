Hong Kong remains the most costly market in Greater China for the third consecutive year Permanent Hybrid Planning, Experience-Focused Design and Environmental, Social and Governance are Three Key Fit-Out Trends in 2022

Six Greater China markets figure in top 20 most expensive office fit-out markets in Asia-Pacific

Permanent Hybrid Planning where costs are still being closely scrutinized

ASIA PACIFIC RANKING

CITY

AVERAGE COST (USD PSF)

1

Tokyo

166

2

Osaka

161

3

Nagoya

157

4

Auckland

139

5

Hong Kong

138

6

Sydney

135

7

Singapore

134

8

Melbourne

132

9

Brisbane

129

10=

Adelaide

124

10=

Perth

124

12

Seoul

121

13

Shenzhen

119

14

Beijing

117

15

Busan

116

16

Guangzhou

115

17

Shanghai

114

18

Taipei

92

19

Manila

87

20

Bangkok

85



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 April 2022 -The COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years has greatly impacted the workplace. As markets continue to tackle the ongoing impacts and the rise of the Omicron variant, corporate occupiers are increasingly adopting more flexible working practices."We have seen a shift in how corporates are envisioning their space requirements, which in turn impacts fit-out decision-making, all within an environment where costs are still being closely scrutinized. Besides the application of thoughtful design and fit-out standards, there is the need for corporate occupiers to provide employees with seamlessly integrated technology solutions for both onsite and offsite working. There is also a greater emphasis on providing a workplace that is not only environmentally friendly but also has the employees' well-being at heart." saidAccording to Cushman & Wakefield'sthe three key office fit-out trends for 2022 are:With Asia Pacific countries in varying stages of Return to Office, occupiers are incorporating an increasing spectrum of flexible working practices. Fit-out typologies are also changing, providing more collaborative spaces as well as space for focused work. There is growing interest in understanding how to engineer an ideal hybrid ecosystem — how much space is needed, what this space should look like, and how much it will cost to fit it out, as well to meet the ever-growing design demands of the flexible workforce.Insights from Cushman & Wakefield's bespoke workplace strategy tool, Experience per Square Foot(XSF), have shown that employees across all markets desire greater workplace flexibility, though to varying degrees. Employers are investigating how to embrace greater flexibility while also maintaining corporate culture and equity of employee experience and are increasingly preferring quality over quantity of space. High quality buildings that provide the highest quality health and wellbeing credentials are mandatory, as is the need for seamlessly integrated technology solutions for both onsite and offsite working. The application of thoughtful design and fit-out standards is crucial in order to reflect the role and purpose of the office, which is all about experience, engagement, collaboration, culture, and wellbeing.We are seeing occupiers and investors placing greater emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations across all aspects of their real estate footprint as they address challenges related to the war for talent, corporate ESG commitments, and the rise of green capital. Occupiers are increasingly seeking green and wellness certifications for their projects and are engaging consultants early in the design process. Project managers play a pivotal role here by exposing clients to the latest workplace design strategies and assisting the integration of ESG principles into their workplace."The 2022 report reveals that six Greater China markets figure in the top 20 most expensive office fit-out markets in Asia-Pacific. Hong Kong remains the most costly market in Greater China for the third consecutive year, followed by Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. Across mainland China, occupiers are increasingly seeking green and wellness certifications for their projects and are engaging consultants early in the early project stage to provide inputs in project programming, budget setting, and design specs." commented"Hong Kong occupiers traditionally prefers basic hybrid mode, while there is an increasing trend and greater need for more collaborative hybrid such as incorporating workspace into the break-out area and pantry space. With the COVID-19 pandemic persisting, IT and AV provisions (such as video conferencing) are in greater demand for enhanced remote communications. On the other hand, corporate relocation is still prevalent, despite many occupiers remaining cautious due to the capital expenditure requirements, as the city's fit-out cost ranking no.5 among APAC cities. In turn, landlords are adopting new measures to incentivize and facilitate occupier movements. Looking ahead, corporate requirements and employees' preference for greener practices will likely further push for greater ESG adoption, such as green building certifications and incorporating sustainability elements into their offices." addedCushman & Wakefield's report revealed the average office fit-out costs for 31 cities in Asia Pacific. The top 20 cities in Asia Pacific with the highest office fit-out costs are:Source: Cushman & Wakefield

