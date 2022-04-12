Ship spotting: Americans flock to glimpse stranded Taiwanese cargo ship

Ship spotters soak up the view of the immovable Ever Forward at Downs Park in Maryland. (AP photo) Ship spotters soak up the view of the immovable Ever Forward at Downs Park in Maryland. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Americans are flocking to Downs Park, a patch of seaside county land in Pasadena, Maryland, to get a good view of a stranded Taiwanese-operated ship, the ironically-named “Ever Forward.”

Downs Park managers report a spike in visitor numbers, and say last month they experienced the busiest month ever, according to the Wall Street Journal. Groundskeepers expect more national media outlets to show up soon.

“We’ve never had this much exposure,” Nolley Fisher, Downs’ Park superintendent said. “Every day we get people calling to ask, ‘Can you still see the ship?’”

Ship spotters arrive well-prepared with marine binoculars and foldable chairs. Some gawkers interviewed by the Journal traveled 42 miles to glimpse the motionless vessel.

At 1,095-feet long, the Ever Forward, chartered by Taiwanese shipping conglomerate Evergreen Marine Corp., has been stuck in the mud since March 13. Two attempts have been staged to dislodge it, but both have failed. The U.S. Coast Guard says a third attempt is being planned.

This is not the first time an Evergreen cargo ship has become stuck for weeks on end. In March 2021, Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked international shipping lines for six days, costing billions.