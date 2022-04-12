Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Pegatron suspends iPhone assembly at 2 Chinese plants amid COVID restrictions

Company hopes for quick resumption of activities, but dependent on local government decisions

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/12 16:12
Local COVID restrictions force Pegatron to suspend iPhone production at plants in Shanghai and Kunshan. 

Local COVID restrictions force Pegatron to suspend iPhone production at plants in Shanghai and Kunshan.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pegatron Corporation confirmed Tuesday (April 12) that it suspended the production of Apple iPhones at factories in Shanghai and Kunshan amid the Chinese government’s tough COVID-19 restrictions.

The Taipei-based company expressed hope its two subsidiaries, Protek (Shanghai) Limited and Pegaglobe (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., will soon be able to resume production, but a precise timetable can only be announced based on local government measures, CNA reported.

Pegatron said its subsidiaries are cooperating with the local authorities to protect the safety and health of their employees, and are in close contact with customers and suppliers. The company is also continuing to evaluate the financial impact of these events.

Analysts estimate that the assembly of iPhones in China might return to normal by late April or early May. If the lockdowns continue, consumer confidence may take a hit, causing decreased iPhone sales for the second half of the year, the report said.

Pegatron is reportedly one of the main manufacturers of recent iPhone 13 models, together with its Taiwan competitor, Foxconn Technology.
Pegatron
iPhone
contract manufacturing
Shanghai COVID outbreak
Kunshan
Apple iPhone 13
Protek
Pegaglobe

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
2022/04/08 15:56
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
2022/03/30 13:57
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness
2022/03/28 12:00
New iOS upgrade enables users to unlock iPhone while masked
New iOS upgrade enables users to unlock iPhone while masked
2022/03/16 10:20
Taiwan's Foxconn shuts iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid China COVID surge
Taiwan's Foxconn shuts iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid China COVID surge
2022/03/14 16:24