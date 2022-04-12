Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MOFA silent on possible future Taiwan visit by Nancy Pelosi

Foreign ministry says it will disclose any plans at later time

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/12 14:51
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.  

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.   (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ministry will not comment on whether US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan in the future, foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said on Tuesday (April 12).

Pelosi was originally scheduled to visit Taiwan on April 10 but tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7, forcing her to cancel the trip. Pelosi was also planning to lead members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials in Japan on April 8.

In response to media inquiries, Ou said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Taiwan’s representative office in the US have been actively encouraging the House speaker to visit, the Liberty Times reported. The spokesperson said that once plans have been made, an announcement will be made to the public at the appropriate time.
Taiwan
MOFA
Nancy Pelosi

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
2022/04/11 17:44
Taiwan’s KMT calls for probe into alleged price gouging of COVID-19 rapid test kits
Taiwan’s KMT calls for probe into alleged price gouging of COVID-19 rapid test kits
2022/04/11 16:31
Taiwan cancels plan to retrofit Blackhawk helicopters with nighttime operation capabilities
Taiwan cancels plan to retrofit Blackhawk helicopters with nighttime operation capabilities
2022/04/11 15:47
Civil group tells Taiwan’s ASUS, MSI not to be accomplices of Russia
Civil group tells Taiwan’s ASUS, MSI not to be accomplices of Russia
2022/04/11 14:19
Academics urge prioritization of Taiwan's native languages over English
Academics urge prioritization of Taiwan's native languages over English
2022/04/11 12:59