MOFA silent on possible future Taiwan visit by Nancy Pelosi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ministry will not comment on whether US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan in the future, foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said on Tuesday (April 12).

Pelosi was originally scheduled to visit Taiwan on April 10 but tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7, forcing her to cancel the trip. Pelosi was also planning to lead members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials in Japan on April 8.

In response to media inquiries, Ou said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Taiwan’s representative office in the US have been actively encouraging the House speaker to visit, the Liberty Times reported. The spokesperson said that once plans have been made, an announcement will be made to the public at the appropriate time.