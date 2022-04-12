Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jury to hear opening statements in Johnny Depp libel case

By Associated Press
2022/04/12 13:19
Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of D...
Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of D...
Actor Johnny Depp, waves to his fans as he leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. John...
Supporters of actor Johnny Depp stand outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection has begun in a lo...
Tiffany Lunn, supporter of actor Johnny Depp, stands outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection ha...
Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of D...

Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of D...

Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of D...

Actor Johnny Depp, waves to his fans as he leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. John...

Supporters of actor Johnny Depp stand outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection has begun in a lo...

Tiffany Lunn, supporter of actor Johnny Depp, stands outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection ha...

Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of D...

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. Depp denies the abuse allegations.

A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Heard's lawyers had sought to have the case tried in California, where the actors reside. But a judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to bring the case in Virginia because The Washington Post's computer servers for its online edition are located in the county.

The trial is expected to last for more than a month. A lengthy witness list includes actors Paul Bettany and James Franco, and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. Some witnesses are slated to appear in person, while others are scheduled to appear via video link.

Updated : 2022-04-12 15:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official