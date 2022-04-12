Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Explosion in south Lebanon kills 1, injures several

By AHMAD MANTASH , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/12 13:02
Explosion in south Lebanon kills 1, injures several

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — An explosion ripped through a building in southern Lebanon early on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding seven, a Lebanese security official said.

The blast in the town of Banaafoul, near the port city of Sidon, demolished the two-floor building that had served as a municipality building and a scout center for the Shiite Amal movement.

According to the security official, the dead person was the son of the town’s mayor. It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast, which also caused material damage to nearby buildings and cars.

The official said the explosion may have been caused by diesel fuel stored inside the building. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements.

Other unconfirmed reports said the building contained a weapons cache. Army personnel sealed off the building as they searched through the rubble for clues and casualties.

Late last year, arms stored for the Palestinian Hamas group exploded in a building in a Palestinian refugee camp in the south Lebanon port city of Tyre, injuring a dozen people. Hamas denied it had kept weapons there and said the explosion was caused by oxygen tanks stored in the building.

Updated : 2022-04-12 15:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official