President Tsai hopes for direct flights between Taiwan and Sweden

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told a visiting parliamentary delegation from Sweden Tuesday (April 12) she hoped there could be direct commercial airline flights between the two countries.

The discussions occurred by video conference as the president is undergoing a period of isolation at her official residence following an April 4 family dinner attended by a person later diagnosed with COVID-19.

During her talks with the Swedish visitors, Tsai said she hoped the two countries could sign an air agreement to start direct flights, CNA reported. She emphasized the move would allow for more trade and economic exchanges.

Over the past few years, the bilateral relationship had already recorded progress on issues including climate change, gender equality, economic empowerment of women, and the fight against fake news, according to the president.

The Swedish delegation is led by Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association member Boriana Aberg and by Member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers. Tsai lauded the Swedish legislators for their efforts promoting resolutions in favor of relations with Taiwan, while defending common values in the face of a growing authoritarian threat.