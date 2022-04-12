Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 551 local COVID cases on Tuesday (April 12), the highest single-day case count in Taiwan since the start of the pandemic, not including retroactively added cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 112 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 854.

Local cases

The 551 local cases reported include 291 males and 260 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s, with the date of onset ranging from April 4-12. Among Tuesday's cases, 242 were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 162, followed by 115 in Taipei City, 61 in Kaohsiung City, 53 in Taoyuan City, 37 in Keelung City, 31 Hualien County, 26 Taichung City, 16 in Hsinchu County, 14 in Pingtung County, nine in Tainan City, 8 each in Yilan County and Hsinchu City, four in Chiayi County, three in Miaoli County, two in Yunlin County, and one each in Changhua County and Nantou County.

Imported cases

The 112 new imported cases include 60 males, 50 females, two cases under investigation ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. Of these, 30 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 82 during quarantine.

They arrived between March 29 and April 11 from Indonesia (18 cases), Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, India, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Switzerland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The country of origin of 62 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 7,438,164 COVID tests, with 7,409,246 coming back negative. Of the 28,666 confirmed cases, 9,077 were imported, 19,535 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 182 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.