Nanya Technology’s New Taipei chip plant hit with construction delays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) maker Nanya Technology said Monday (April 11) that construction of its new plant in New Taipei City will be pushed back more than six months.

Nikkei cited Nanya Technology President Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) as saying that the company’s new US$10.3 billion (NT$300 billion) memory chip facility has had to deal with slow-going regulatory and environmental reviews.

“Our new plant now could only likely start to generate output by 2025,” Lee said to the media on Monday. “The regulatory and environmental reviews are taking about two to three quarters longer than we expected, plus there are other factors, such as shortages of materials, components, and construction workers.”

Nanya had said last April that the chip plant would be finished by the end of 2023, with commercial production slated to begin the following year, according to Nikkei. Lee said the company is still waiting on some construction licenses but that he expects to start construction in the first half of this year.

Lee added that construction, materials, and equipment costs are expected to rise, which could affect the final price tag for the plant. He said the industry is facing “significant uncertainties” on both the demand and supply sides due to the Ukraine war, inflation, and continuing lockdowns in China.

Nanya Technology is the fourth-largest maker of DRAM chips in the world, behind Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron.