Complete list of winners from the CMT Music Awards

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/12 12:04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Complete list of winners from the 2022 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Female video of the year: Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

​​Male video of the year: Cody Johnson, ”′Til You Can’t”

Group/duo video of the year: Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”

Collaborative video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Breakthrough video of the year: Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

CMT digital-first performance of the year: Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” from “CMT Campfire Sessions”

CMT performance of the year: George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone?" from "CMT Giants: Charley Pride’”

Updated : 2022-04-12 13:43 GMT+08:00

