FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2022-2030

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes find application in sewage and portable water transportation pipes, desalination, oil exploration, fire mains, chemical plants, dredging, petrochemical and marine industries. The growing infrastructure development in emerging economies is expected to drive the FRP/GRP/GRE pipe market growth. Further, rising demand for non-corrosive pipes in oil and gas industry for offshore application is also boosting the market growth.

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market is valued approximately USD 3531.39 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

For instance, in December 2018, the government of India initiated a fund of USD 9.8 billion to spread gas pipelines across the country and to expand gas network to Myanmar through Bangladesh. The ageing of buildings in urban areas is resulting in the increase in expenditure in repair and maintenance of buildings thus generating demand for easy installation and least maintenance pipes. FRP/GRP/GRE pipe will see a significant rise in the market size owing to the aforementioned factors.

Moreover, increasing demand of pipes from emerging economies is a major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. For instance, a mega city project in Saudi Arabia named ‘Neom’ was announced in October 2017 with an estimated investment of USD 500 billion located in the desert bordering the Red sea. However, the high cost of setting up large scale manufacturing units is expected to hinder the growth of the FRP/GRP/GRE pipe market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand of FRP pipes from emerging economies like India and China

. Also, the increasing government spending on infrastructural projects is contributing to the growth of market in Asia- Pacific region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd (LzFRP)

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd

Enduro Composites Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Glassfiber

Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type:

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl-Ester

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Sewage

Chemical

Irrigation

Other End-Use Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

For More Information or Query Before Buying, Visit:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw351

