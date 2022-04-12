Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Destiny | Agilent Technologies, Ge Healthcare,

Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Chromatography can be a system applied for the decontamination of specific chemical compounds from mixtures of compounds. Prepacked columns help to manage the laborious and time-consuming method of packing chromatography columns. Approval of prepackaged action columns is growing rapidly. Growing demand for purification of antibodies, virus titer reduction validation and recombinant vaccines and proteins are key driving forces of the market growth. In the pharmaceutical industry, the strictness on certifying quality of the drugs the pharmaceutical firms target at high quality of the drug.

Chromatography is one of the downstream practices utilized for decontamination of the drug compound. Consequently, the need for prepacked chromatography columns is assumed to boost. Apart from this, process development and cost-effective purification of biological drugs is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, technical limitation of the column size impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Prepacked Chromatography Columns market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins and vaccines, and virus titer reduction validation.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as presence of upcoming developments in monoclonal antibodies, research activities in biological and medicine science would create lucrative growth prospects for the Prepacked Chromatography Columns market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies

Atoll GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Emd Millipore/ Merck Millipore (A Division of Merck KggA)

Ge Healthcare

Pall Corporation

Phenomenex, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

1-100 ML

100-1000 ML

>1l

By End User:

Academic

Hospitals

Cosmetics

Environmental Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

