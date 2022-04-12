Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market  2021 Huge Demand, Growth Opportunities And Expansion By 2030

Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market is valued approximately at USD 7.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Hot melt adhesive is a form of thermoplastic adhesives which can softened and reshaped by heating above their melting point. These adhesives are applied on materials in liquid state. It is put into a dispenser gun in form of pellets which are heated by gun and then the glue in liquid form is dispensed onto the material. The glue is tacky when hot and solidifies in a few seconds to one minute. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying. Further, the wide range of applications offered by HMAs and increasing replacement of other adhesive technologies by HMAs has led the adoption of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) across the forecast period. Also, the high demand of HMAs in various DIY applications is expected to fuel the demand for Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)s. However, the difficulty in usage of HMAs on hard to bond substances acts as an obstacle for the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for HMAs in packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene products and consumer DIY applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness and the region being the second largest consumer and manufacturer of HMAs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company (U.S.)

Arkema (France)

Dow Corning (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany)\

Jowat SE (Germany)

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (U.K.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Ashland Inc

Palmetto Adhesives Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Polyamide

Polyolefins

Amorphous Poly-Alphaolefin (APAO)

Polyurethane (PU) (including reactive HMA)

Others

By End-use Industry:

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

