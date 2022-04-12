Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market  2021 Huge Demand, Growth Opportunities And Expansion By 2030

Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market is valued approximately at USD 7.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Hot melt adhesive is a form of thermoplastic adhesives which can softened and reshaped by heating above their melting point. These adhesives are applied on materials in liquid state. It is put into a dispenser gun in form of pellets which are heated by gun and then the glue in liquid form is dispensed onto the material. The glue is tacky when hot and solidifies in a few seconds to one minute. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying. Further, the wide range of applications offered by HMAs and increasing replacement of other adhesive technologies by HMAs has led the adoption of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) across the forecast period. Also, the high demand of HMAs in various DIY applications is expected to fuel the demand for Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)s. However, the difficulty in usage of HMAs on hard to bond substances acts as an obstacle for the growth of market.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw502
The regional analysis of global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for HMAs in packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene products and consumer DIY applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness and the region being the second largest consumer and manufacturer of HMAs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company (U.S.)
Arkema (France)
Dow Corning (U.S.)
H.B. Fuller (U.S.)
Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany)\
Jowat SE (Germany)
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (U.K.)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Ashland Inc
Palmetto Adhesives Company
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw502
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)
Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)
Polyamide
Polyolefins
Amorphous Poly-Alphaolefin (APAO)
Polyurethane (PU) (including reactive HMA)
Others
By End-use Industry:
Packaging Solutions
Nonwoven Hygiene Products
Furniture & Woodwork
Bookbinding
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Table of content:
- Market Snapshot
- Key Trends
- Estimation Methodology
- Research Assumption
- Objective of the Study
- Market Definition & Scope
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunities
- Porter’s 5 Force Model
- PEST Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
For More Information or Query Before Buying, Visit:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw502
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com