Waterborne Coatings Market 2021 Huge Demand, Growth Opportunities And Expansion By 2030

Waterborne Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 71 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Waterborne Coatings are green substrates which use water as a solvent to dissolve resin. This is the reason behind application of waterborne coatings that is environment friendly and easy to apply. The coatings consist of 80% water and other solvents like glycol ethers. It makes the coating or paint easy to apply and eco-friendly. Waterborne coatings are widely used for their low VOC (volatile organic compounds) content (less than 3.5 pounds per gallon of water). It can be applied on wood (e.g., furniture) and plastic substrates. Further, demand in coatings, construction, automotive, consumer goods, electrical/electronics, textile, and industrial coating has led the adoption of Waterborne Coatings across the forecast period.

Also, increasing implementation of waterborne coatings over solvent-borne coatings and rapid economic growth in emerging countries with the increasing consumer spending and population is expected to fuel the demand for Waterborne Coatings. Moreover, Development of Bio-based products and increasing government support due to VOC emissions create a lucrative market opportunity for the waterborne coatings market.

The regional analysis of global Waterborne Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the consumers disposable income and strict regulations in paints & coatings industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as significant investments from large scale companies like BASF SE, AkzoNobel and Valspar to expand in few countries of Asia-Pacific would create lucrative growth prospects for the Waterborne Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE (Germany)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Axalta Coating System LLC (U.S.)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

The Valspar Corporation (U.S.)

Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Berger Paints India Limited (India)

Kansai Paint Company Limited (JAPAN)

Jotun Group (Norway)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyvinylidene dichloride (PVDC)

Others

By Application:

Architectural

Automotive

General Industrial

Protective

Wood

Marine

Packaging

Coil

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Waterborne Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

