Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning

Taiwanese fighter jets respond to simulated attack by Chinese warplanes in exercise

  299
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/12 12:52
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The roar of jet engines from military drills awakened Taipei and New Taipei residents early on Tuesday (April 11).

Some residents of Greater Taipei took to social media to complain about the sound of fighter jet engines that morning. During a press conference, Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Sun Li-fang (孫立方) explained that the noise had been caused by military exercises held from 5 to 7 a.m.

Sun explained that as part of the Lien Hsiang (聯翔) drills, F-16 fighter jets, Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF), and AH-64E Apache helicopters had been deployed to rehearse the rapid response to a simulated attack by Chinese warplanes.

According to Sun, the exercises were held so early in the morning to avoid interfering with civil aviation operations. He said that the drill is an important part of training to counter an attack by the People's Liberation Army Air Force.
Lien Hsiang exercise
military exercise
military drill
military drills
fighter jets
IDF
F-16

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Mirage jets to resume flights more than 2 weeks after crash
Taiwan's Mirage jets to resume flights more than 2 weeks after crash
2022/03/31 13:52
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/18 20:40
Taiwan president inspects military reservists
Taiwan president inspects military reservists
2022/03/12 17:46
Photo of the Day: Children greet Taiwanese troops with flags
Photo of the Day: Children greet Taiwanese troops with flags
2022/03/11 09:35
Taiwan develops smaller, lighter Hsiung Feng III missiles for IDF jets
Taiwan develops smaller, lighter Hsiung Feng III missiles for IDF jets
2022/02/25 15:13

Updated : 2022-04-12 13:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official