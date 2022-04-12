Alexa
Taiwan carries out annual Lien Hsiang joint military exercise

Drill intended to strengthen Taiwan's air defense capabilities

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/12 12:30
Taiwanese F-16. 

Taiwanese F-16.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese military carried out its annual Lien Hsiang exercise early Tuesday morning (April 12).

Colonel Sun Lifang (孫立方), a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said that the military dispatched F-16 fighters, Indigenous Defense Fighters, Apache helicopters, and other aircraft to respond to imaginary enemy targets as part of an effort to strengthen the protection of important assets. The exercise lasted from 5-7 a.m., CNA reported.

A military official said that the joint exercise is an important part of training to stop the enemy and counter airstrikes. During the exercise, the three military branches jointly carried out air defense operations and tested their electronic warfare capabilities.

China frequently dispatches military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and employs other gray zone tactics to put a strain on the Taiwanese military. This has created a need for Taiwan to bolster its defense capabilities and combat readiness through more military exercises and reform.
