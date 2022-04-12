Svechnikov's tiebreaking goal sends Jets past Canadiens 4-2

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Montreal, Mon... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Montreal, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) as Canadiens' Alexander Romanov (27) defends during the second p... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) as Canadiens' Alexander Romanov (27) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Montreal, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Mont... Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Montreal, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry during the first period of NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, April 1... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry during the first period of NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Montreal, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitllck (32) and teammate Cole Caufield move in on Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck during the first period of an NHL hockey ga... Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitllck (32) and teammate Cole Caufield move in on Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) as Canadiens' Christian Dvorak defends during the second period ... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) as Canadiens' Christian Dvorak defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Montreal, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Evgeny Svechnikov scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Monday night.

Morgan Barron had a goal and an assist and Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg. Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal, and Dylan Samberg had two assists. Starting back-to-back games, Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Josh Anderson scored his 100th career goal for Montreal, and Joel Armia added a goal against his former team. Samuel Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game with 31 saves, including 15 in the second period.

After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens got on the board 29 seconds into the second. Armia backhanded the puck out of mid-air and past Hellebuyck for his sixth goal of the season

Winnipeg responded when Nikolaj Ehlers made a backward pass for Barron, who tied the score with a wrist shot.

The Jets scored the go-ahead goal 4:00 of the second period when Stastny scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

Anderson deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point to tie the game 2-2 at 6:19 of the third period.

The Jets drove the length of the ice and stars Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor combined with Svechnikov for what proved to be the winning goal. Lowry scored into an empty net to seal Winnipeg’s back-to-back road wins.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: Host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

Montreal: At Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

