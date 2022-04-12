Javier Báez hits 2-run homer as Tigers beat Red Sox 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 Monday night.

Báez drove in Austin Meadows with a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier. Báez and Meadows are two new additions for a team hoping to contend.

Michael Fulmer (1-0) pitched the eighth, and Gregory Soto got three outs for Detroit’s first save of the season.

J.D. Martinez homered for Boston. Austin Davis (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.

GUARDIANS 10, ROYALS 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit a bases-loaded triple while becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games.

Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13. He got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times.

His three RBIs in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.

Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians. Logan Allen (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings.

Andrew Benintendi had three hits and three RBIs for Kansas City. Jake Brentz (0-1) got the loss.

ROCKIES 6, RANGERS 4, 10 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Iglesias’ fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and Colorado won a game-ending replay challenge, spoiling Texas' home opener.

After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying drive in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer off Greg Holland (0-1), the eighth Rangers pitcher.

Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ relay throw was wide of first — allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base.

But Rockies manager Bud Black challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver’s slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.

Daniel Bard (1-0) got the win, and Ashton Goudeau earned his first save.

ORIOLES 2, BREWERS 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and Baltimore won its opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards.

On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though.

Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener for the Orioles since 1990, allowed three hits. Mike Baumann (1-0) got the win and Jorge López worked a hitless ninth for the save.

Milwaukee's Adrian Houser (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

