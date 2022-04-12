US must assist Taiwan with asymmetric defense: Former undersecretary of defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michele Flournoy said her country must assist Taiwan in building its asymmetric defense capabilities to hinder any attempt by China to stage an assault on the island nation.

Flourney visited Taiwan as part of a special delegation of former defense officials sent by President Joe Biden in March, CNA reported. She participated in a webinar conference hosted by the Atlantic Council on Monday (April 11) titled “Democracy under siege: What does the Ukraine crisis mean for Taiwan?”

Flourney said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is leveraging the crisis in Ukraine to communicate to the public the importance of defending Taiwan and being prepared for the worst-case scenario. “President Tsai is using this crisis to really talk to her own people about the importance of standing up for their democracy and standing up for their freedom,” she said.

“She’s made the case that when you resist, you inspire the incredibly unified support of the international community to support you,” she added.

Flourney said Taiwan must have the capacity to slow down any invasion, exact a toll on the aggressor, and make it difficult for them to achieve their objectives. If a conflict does break out, Taiwan can stage an organized resistance and buy time for the international community to respond and assist it.

This will require Taiwan to reallocate part of its defense budget and repurpose its training programs to achieve this readiness, she said. The U.S. should also reorient arms packages offered through its "Foreign Military Sales" to help ready Taiwan’s civil population for organized resistance, she added.

“We need to help Taiwan become a little porcupine that is very indigestible to a Chinese aggressor,” she said.

Flourney says there is a strong tradition of volunteerism in Taiwan, naming firefighters, hospital staff, and other examples. She said this now needs to be leveraged to draw together civilian and military components for a whole-of-society resistance effort.