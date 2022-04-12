AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .800; Franco, Tampa Bay, .545; Rosario, Cleveland, .462; Seager, Texas, .462; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .455; N.Lowe, Texas, .455; Verdugo, Boston, .455; Meadows, Detroit, .444; Bregman, Houston, .429; Mountcastle, Baltimore, .417; Ramírez, Cleveland, .417.

RUNS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Kwan, Cleveland, 4; B.Miller, Texas, 4; Solak, Texas, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; 16 tied at 3.

RBI_Rizzo, New York, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Sánchez, Minnesota, 5; B.Miller, Texas, 5; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Mercado, Cleveland, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Bregman, Houston, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Seager, Texas, 6; Walsh, Los Angeles, 6; 7 tied at 5.

DOUBLES_14 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1; Mercado, Cleveland, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1; Rosario, Cleveland, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Jansen, Toronto, 2; Rizzo, New York, 2; Vaughn, Chicago, 2; B.Miller, Texas, 2; Haniger, Seattle, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 16 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 2; Altuve, Houston, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; A.García, Texas, 1; Judge, New York, 1; Kelenic, Seattle, 1; Mateo, Baltimore, 1; Mullins, Baltimore, 1; Olivares, Kansas City, 1; Siri, Houston, 1; Straw, Cleveland, 1; Tucker, Houston, 1.

PITCHING_22 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Akin, Baltimore, 0.00; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Giolito, Chicago, 0.00; Jefferies, Oakland, 0.00; Keller, Kansas City, 0.00; Kluber, Tampa Bay, 0.00; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Plesac, Cleveland, 0.00; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 0.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Cease, Chicago, 8; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7; Giolito, Chicago, 6; Montas, Oakland, 6; F.Valdez, Houston, 6; 10 tied at 5.