Kings fire interim coach Gentry, miss playoffs for 16th year

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr meets with Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry before an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, C... Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr meets with Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry before an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 3... Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry, right, talks with official Marat Kogut after Gentry received a technical foul during the first half of the team's... Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry, right, talks with official Marat Kogut after Gentry received a technical foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry argues a call with referee Justin Van Duyne (64) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against ... Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry argues a call with referee Justin Van Duyne (64) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The Pelicans won 123-109. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings fired interim coach Alvin Gentry on Monday, a day after the franchise missed the playoffs for a 16th straight season.

The 67-year-old Gentry was promoted from associate head coach to interim coach when the Kings fired Luke Walton in November following a 6-11 start. Sacramento won 116-109 at NBA-leading Phoenix on Sunday to finish at 30-52.

Gentry had most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans (2015-20). He has also made head coaching stops with Miami, Detroit, the Clippers and Phoenix. He has a career record of 534-636.

“The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call mid-season,” general manager Monte McNair said in a statement. “We appreciate his leadership on and off the court.”

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports