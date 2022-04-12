Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/12 03:15
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $3.97 to $94.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $4.30 to $98.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 13 cents to $3 a gallon. May heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.27 a gallon. May natural gas rose 36 cents to $6.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $2.60 to $1,948.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 17 cents to $24.99 an ounce and May copper fell 9 cents to $4.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 125.46 Japanese yen from 124.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.0890 from $1.0885.

Updated : 2022-04-12 04:35 GMT+08:00

