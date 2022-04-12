Former Colombia midfielder Rincón injured in car crash

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Colombia midfielder Freddy Rincón was seriously injured in a car crash in Cali on Monday.

A local clinic said in a statement that the 55-year-old Rincón was undergoing surgery.

“Freddy Rincón came in with severe head trauma, his condition is very serious," clinic director Laureano Quintero said.

Rincón's car crashed into a bus around 4:30 a.m. in Cali, in Colombia's southwest. He was one of five people injured, according to local authorities, who were reviewing traffic cameras.

Rincón played for Colombia in the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He retired from the national team in 2001.

His club career began in 1985 and took off at America de Cali. After a brief and successful spell at Brazil's Palmeiras, he joined Napoli in 1994. He played the following season for Real Madrid and returned to Palmeiras in 1997.

Rincón also played for Brazil's Corinthians from 1997-2000, and as the team captain was the first to lift the new FIFA Club World Cup.

