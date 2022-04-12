Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pirates-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

By Associated Press
2022/04/12 01:23
Pirates-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will make up Monday's postponed game with a spilt doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14, with the makeup for Monday's game taking place at 12:15 p.m. Central time prior to the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.

The Cardinals won two of the first three games of the series between the NL Central rivals. Both teams are scheduled to play on Tuesday as the Cardinals will host the Kansas City Royals and the Pirates will have their home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-12 03:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention
Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
2nd Taiwanese enlists in Ukrainian foreign legion
2nd Taiwanese enlists in Ukrainian foreign legion