AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 67 39 23 5 0 83 224 189
Springfield 67 37 22 6 2 82 207 207
Providence 62 32 20 4 6 74 183 166
Hershey 69 33 27 5 4 75 192 190
WB/Scranton 67 31 28 4 4 70 187 197
Hartford 66 30 28 6 2 68 193 211
Bridgeport 68 29 28 7 4 69 200 214
Lehigh Valley 66 26 29 7 4 63 176 211
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 65 39 18 7 1 86 225 182
Laval 62 34 23 3 2 73 211 200
Syracuse 67 34 24 7 2 77 209 210
Toronto 64 34 26 3 1 72 215 214
Belleville 63 33 26 4 0 70 193 195
Rochester 68 33 26 6 3 75 232 252
Cleveland 67 24 30 8 5 61 182 233
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 67 44 13 5 5 98 226 168
Manitoba 65 37 21 5 2 81 200 185
Milwaukee 70 36 26 4 4 80 214 209
Rockford 63 33 25 4 1 71 191 194
Iowa 64 29 27 5 3 66 183 186
Texas 65 27 26 6 6 66 198 214
Grand Rapids 68 29 31 6 2 66 183 211
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 60 42 12 4 2 90 223 160
Ontario 61 37 15 5 4 83 236 198
Colorado 63 36 20 4 3 79 221 188
Abbotsford 61 34 21 5 1 74 208 173
Bakersfield 61 32 19 5 5 74 200 179
Henderson 61 29 28 3 1 62 180 188
San Diego 59 27 28 3 1 58 180 188
Tucson 61 20 35 5 1 46 161 244
San Jose 63 20 38 3 2 45 189 266

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Hartford 4, Charlotte 3

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1

Henderson 7, San Jose 3

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

Rockford 5, Tucson 3

Iowa 3, Texas 0

Ontario 6, Stockton 5

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-04-12 00:01 GMT+08:00

