All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 67 39 23 5 0 83 224 189 Springfield 67 37 22 6 2 82 207 207 Providence 62 32 20 4 6 74 183 166 Hershey 69 33 27 5 4 75 192 190 WB/Scranton 67 31 28 4 4 70 187 197 Hartford 66 30 28 6 2 68 193 211 Bridgeport 68 29 28 7 4 69 200 214 Lehigh Valley 66 26 29 7 4 63 176 211

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 65 39 18 7 1 86 225 182 Laval 62 34 23 3 2 73 211 200 Syracuse 67 34 24 7 2 77 209 210 Toronto 64 34 26 3 1 72 215 214 Belleville 63 33 26 4 0 70 193 195 Rochester 68 33 26 6 3 75 232 252 Cleveland 67 24 30 8 5 61 182 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 67 44 13 5 5 98 226 168 Manitoba 65 37 21 5 2 81 200 185 Milwaukee 70 36 26 4 4 80 214 209 Rockford 63 33 25 4 1 71 191 194 Iowa 64 29 27 5 3 66 183 186 Texas 65 27 26 6 6 66 198 214 Grand Rapids 68 29 31 6 2 66 183 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 60 42 12 4 2 90 223 160 Ontario 61 37 15 5 4 83 236 198 Colorado 63 36 20 4 3 79 221 188 Abbotsford 61 34 21 5 1 74 208 173 Bakersfield 61 32 19 5 5 74 200 179 Henderson 61 29 28 3 1 62 180 188 San Diego 59 27 28 3 1 58 180 188 Tucson 61 20 35 5 1 46 161 244 San Jose 63 20 38 3 2 45 189 266

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Hartford 4, Charlotte 3

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1

Henderson 7, San Jose 3

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

Rockford 5, Tucson 3

Iowa 3, Texas 0

Ontario 6, Stockton 5

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled