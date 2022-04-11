Alexa
NBA Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 29 .646
y-Boston 51 31 .622 2
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622 2
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622 2
x-Toronto 48 34 .585 5
x-Chicago 46 36 .561 7
Brooklyn 44 38 .537 9
Cleveland 44 38 .537 9
Atlanta 43 39 .524 10
Charlotte 43 39 .524 10
New York 37 45 .451 16
Washington 35 47 .427 18
Indiana 25 57 .305 28
Detroit 23 59 .280 30
Orlando 22 60 .268 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 18 .780
y-Memphis 56 26 .683 8
x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11
x-Dallas 52 30 .634 12
y-Utah 49 33 .598 15
x-Denver 48 34 .585 16
Minnesota 46 36 .561 18
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22
New Orleans 36 46 .439 28
San Antonio 34 48 .415 30
L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31
Sacramento 30 52 .366 34
Portland 27 55 .329 37
Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 40
Houston 20 62 .244 44

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115

Charlotte 124, Washington 108

Atlanta 130, Houston 114

Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126

Orlando 125, Miami 111

New York 105, Toronto 94

Boston 139, Memphis 110

Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106

Chicago 124, Minnesota 120

L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88

Dallas 130, San Antonio 120

Golden State 128, New Orleans 107

Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109

Utah 111, Portland 80

L.A. Lakers 146, Denver 141, OT

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2022-04-12 00:00 GMT+08:00

