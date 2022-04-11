Alexa
NBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Boston 51 31 .622
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622
x-Toronto 48 34 .585 3
Brooklyn 44 38 .537 7
New York 37 45 .451 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 29 .646
Atlanta 43 39 .524 10
Charlotte 43 39 .524 10
Washington 35 47 .427 18
Orlando 22 60 .268 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622
x-Chicago 46 36 .561 5
Cleveland 44 38 .537 7
Indiana 25 57 .305 26
Detroit 23 59 .280 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 56 26 .683
x-Dallas 52 30 .634 4
New Orleans 36 46 .439 20
San Antonio 34 48 .415 22
Houston 20 62 .244 36
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 49 33 .598
x-Denver 48 34 .585 1
Minnesota 46 36 .561 3
Portland 27 55 .329 22
Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 25
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 18 .780
x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22
L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31
Sacramento 30 52 .366 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115

Charlotte 124, Washington 108

Atlanta 130, Houston 114

Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126

Orlando 125, Miami 111

New York 105, Toronto 94

Boston 139, Memphis 110

Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106

Chicago 124, Minnesota 120

L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88

Dallas 130, San Antonio 120

Golden State 128, New Orleans 107

Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109

Utah 111, Portland 80

L.A. Lakers 146, Denver 141, OT

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.