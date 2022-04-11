All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Toronto
|48
|34
|.585
|3
|Brooklyn
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|New York
|37
|45
|.451
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|Atlanta
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Charlotte
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|18
|Orlando
|22
|60
|.268
|31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Chicago
|46
|36
|.561
|5
|Cleveland
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|Indiana
|25
|57
|.305
|26
|Detroit
|23
|59
|.280
|28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|x-Dallas
|52
|30
|.634
|4
|New Orleans
|36
|46
|.439
|20
|San Antonio
|34
|48
|.415
|22
|Houston
|20
|62
|.244
|36
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Utah
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|x-Denver
|48
|34
|.585
|1
|Minnesota
|46
|36
|.561
|3
|Portland
|27
|55
|.329
|22
|Oklahoma City
|24
|58
|.293
|25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|64
|18
|.780
|—
|x-Golden State
|53
|29
|.646
|11
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|40
|.512
|22
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|49
|.402
|31
|Sacramento
|30
|52
|.366
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115
Charlotte 124, Washington 108
Atlanta 130, Houston 114
Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126
Orlando 125, Miami 111
New York 105, Toronto 94
Boston 139, Memphis 110
Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106
Chicago 124, Minnesota 120
L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88
Dallas 130, San Antonio 120
Golden State 128, New Orleans 107
Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109
Utah 111, Portland 80
L.A. Lakers 146, Denver 141, OT
No games scheduled.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
No games scheduled.