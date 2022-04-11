Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _ _ 3-0 W-3 3-0 0-0
New York 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Toronto 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Boston 1 2 .333 2 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Baltimore 0 3 .000 3 2 0-3 L-3 0-0 0-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Kansas City 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Cleveland 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Detroit 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Minnesota 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 1-2 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 0-0 3-1
Seattle 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 L-1 0-0 2-1
Oakland 1 2 .333 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Texas 1 2 .333 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-1 1-3 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 L-1 0-0 3-1
Philadelphia 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Miami 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
Washington 1 3 .250 2 1-3 W-1 1-3 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
St. Louis 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
Colorado 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
San Francisco 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
Arizona 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0

Texas 12, Toronto 6

Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 10, Seattle 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 3, Miami 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.