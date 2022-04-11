American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Baltimore
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0
Texas 12, Toronto 6
Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 10, Seattle 4
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.