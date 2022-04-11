NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 x-Carolina 73 47 18 8 102 243 175 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 a-Tampa Bay 72 44 20 8 96 239 204 Boston 72 45 22 5 95 227 195 m-Pittsburgh 74 42 22 10 94 243 205 Washington 72 40 22 10 90 240 210 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 74 26 37 11 63 203 264 Ottawa 72 26 40 6 58 193 236 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269 Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 p-Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 c-Minnesota 71 44 21 6 94 263 222 c-St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 p-Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 Nashville 72 41 26 5 87 236 210 Dallas 72 41 27 4 86 214 217 p-Los Angeles 74 38 26 10 86 212 214 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 Winnipeg 73 34 28 11 79 226 230 Anaheim 74 29 33 12 70 208 242 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 Chicago 72 24 37 11 59 192 255 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3

Carolina 5, Anaheim 2

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.